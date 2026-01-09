Khloé Kardashian reveals how her family decides when to make romances public

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian spilled the beans about how her famous family decides when to go public with their relationships in the latest episode of her hit podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.

Khloé Kardashian focused on her role as a mom to her two kiddos rather than dating. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@khloekardashian

In a new Ask Me Anything video, the 41-year-old revealed how her family handles new romances, confirming that the Kardashian-Jenners don't actually have a fixed plan when it comes to when or how they reveal their relationships.

"None of us are really sitting and talking about, 'Oh, in three weeks we should talk about [how] I'm dating this person.' That doesn't happen," Khloé said.

Whether or not a new romance is revealed is more a matter of emotion, she explained.

More serious, "head over heels" relationships tend to go public, while the more casual flings are often kept hidden.

"I, personally, from my past experiences, the longer you can keep something private, I think the better the chances are for that relationship," the Good American mogul admitted.

Khloé has made it clear in recent years that dating isn't a high priority. The mom of two is focused instead on her kids, six-year-old True and three-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.