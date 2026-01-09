Khloé Kardashian reveals how her family decides when to make romances public
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian spilled the beans about how her famous family decides when to go public with their relationships in the latest episode of her hit podcast, Khloé in Wonderland.
In a new Ask Me Anything video, the 41-year-old revealed how her family handles new romances, confirming that the Kardashian-Jenners don't actually have a fixed plan when it comes to when or how they reveal their relationships.
"None of us are really sitting and talking about, 'Oh, in three weeks we should talk about [how] I'm dating this person.' That doesn't happen," Khloé said.
Whether or not a new romance is revealed is more a matter of emotion, she explained.
More serious, "head over heels" relationships tend to go public, while the more casual flings are often kept hidden.
"I, personally, from my past experiences, the longer you can keep something private, I think the better the chances are for that relationship," the Good American mogul admitted.
Khloé has made it clear in recent years that dating isn't a high priority. The mom of two is focused instead on her kids, six-year-old True and three-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.
Kardashian-Jenners navigate their love lives in the public eye
Khloé's comments come after her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, made headlines over her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.
The two had kept things very private at first, but over the years, they've gradually made more and more public appearances together.
But this week, they brought their love story into the limelight when Timothée thanked his 28-year-old "partner" in his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.
"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you," the 30-year-old said.
"I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
While Kylie's clearly ready to bring her love life into the public eye, Khloé is content with a different path.
She said she's been looking back on her previous relationships, which included a tumultuous marriage to NBA star Lamar Odom, with self-reflection and therapeutic support.
The Kardashians star is currently focusing on peace, stability, and her life with her children – far away from love drama and public pressure!
