Khloé Kardashian reveals why she once slapped Tristan Thompson: "It was mortifying"

Khloé Kardashian looked back on an "awkward" gesture from Tristan Thompson while she was mad at him for his infidelities

On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the reality star dished on the time her ex "randomly" surprised her with a serenade from R&B singer Giveon.

"This was years ago. Tatum wasn't born. Yeah, it was just True," KoKo began, referring to the two kids she shares with Tristan.

After the NBA athlete told her to "come outside," she detailed how "uncomfortable" she was while the Garden Kisses crooner performed.

The Good American owner explained, "Giveon wasn't who he was now. And he is just singing. I remember I hated Tristan, and I was like, 'Why are you doing this?' And Giveon is pouring his heart out."

She added, "And Tristan's trying to sit next to me, and I'm like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying."

Khloé said that she felt so awkward that she enlisted her daughter as a "third person" to "get away from Tristan", adding that she was "so annoyed" with him.