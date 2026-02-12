Khloé Kardashian reveals why she once slapped Tristan Thompson: "It was mortifying"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian recalled being unmoved Tristan Thompson's past romantic gesture!
On Wednesday's episode of Khloé in Wonderland, the reality star dished on the time her ex "randomly" surprised her with a serenade from R&B singer Giveon.
"This was years ago. Tatum wasn't born. Yeah, it was just True," KoKo began, referring to the two kids she shares with Tristan.
After the NBA athlete told her to "come outside," she detailed how "uncomfortable" she was while the Garden Kisses crooner performed.
The Good American owner explained, "Giveon wasn't who he was now. And he is just singing. I remember I hated Tristan, and I was like, 'Why are you doing this?' And Giveon is pouring his heart out."
She added, "And Tristan's trying to sit next to me, and I'm like, slapping him, and poor Giveon is still singing. It was mortifying."
Khloé said that she felt so awkward that she enlisted her daughter as a "third person" to "get away from Tristan", adding that she was "so annoyed" with him.
Khloé used True to "get away" from Tristan during awkward gesture
The Kardashians star noted that she now has a better outlook on the moment.
She continued, "It was so funny. Until this day, when I see Giveon, he'll be like, 'Remember? If I could sing live for you two while you guys were fighting, anything's possible.'"
Khloé and Tristan first split in 2019 after he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner's friend, Jordyn Woods.
The pair reconciled in 2020 but split again in 2021 – this time for good – after Tristan secretly fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.
Cover photo: Collage: Kimberly White / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian