Khloé Kardashian slams "gross" remarks towards Tristan Thompson's disabled brother Amari

Khloé Kardashian (r) clapped back at fans' who questioned why Tristan Thompson's disabled brother, Amari, is attending dance class. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The Good American co-owner documented the 19-year-old at the Carousel Dance Studio via her Instagram Story over the weekend.

KoKo shared videos of Amari dancing to the track, We're All in This Together, and praised the "kindness" from his "amazing" instructors.

She wrote, "The dance academy does incredible things for these magical children. It is a great honor to witness such special souls."

In a separate clip, the reality star ripped the previously mean remarks made towards Amari – who suffers a form of epilepsy called LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome).

"Last time I posted Amari in his dance class, I heard some ridiculous commentary about, 'How is this dance? Does he even know what’s going on?'"KoKo began.

"All of this gross commentary that I don't need, no one needs, so if you don't know or if you have never had someone with special needs in your life and you don't know what their interests are and what makes them happy, don't comment," Khloé said.

In July, the Kardashians star explained that she stepped up to help take care of her baby daddy's brother after the sudden death of his mom, Andrea.