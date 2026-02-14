Do Kim Kardashian's kids approve of her rumored boo, Lewis Hamilton?

Los Angeles, California - How do Kim Kardashian 's kids feel about her alleged romance with Lewis Hamilton?

How do Kim Kardashian's kids feel about her alleged romance with Lewis Hamilton (l)? © Collage: Blanca CRUZ / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The All's Fair star has apparently gotten support from her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, amid her rumored relationship with the British racing star!

According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice report, Kim has introduced North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) to Lewis – and the exchange went well!

An insider spilled that the West kids "like him," sharing, "Lewis is calm, respectful, and very present. That matters."

The source noted that the Formula One driver is "not trying to be their dad," but he is "showing up."

A second informant tattled that North, who's "fiercely" loyal to her dad and "not easily impressed," hasn't "pushed back" on her mom's new romance.