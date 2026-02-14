Do Kim Kardashian's kids approve of her rumored boo, Lewis Hamilton?
Los Angeles, California - How do Kim Kardashian's kids feel about her alleged romance with Lewis Hamilton?
The All's Fair star has apparently gotten support from her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, amid her rumored relationship with the British racing star!
According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice report, Kim has introduced North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6) to Lewis – and the exchange went well!
An insider spilled that the West kids "like him," sharing, "Lewis is calm, respectful, and very present. That matters."
The source noted that the Formula One driver is "not trying to be their dad," but he is "showing up."
A second informant tattled that North, who's "fiercely" loyal to her dad and "not easily impressed," hasn't "pushed back" on her mom's new romance.
The Kardashian-Jenners seemingly approve of Kim and Lewis!
But the insider noted that the SKIMS mogul, who sparked dating rumors with the 41-year-old earlier this month, is trying to keep things stable and "won't risk her kids' trust for anyone."
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has reportedly given Lewis her stamp of approval!
The source added that the momager is "thinking Formula 1, Skims, luxury, Europe, legacy."
Kris isn't the only Kar-Jenner supporting Kim and Lewis, as the Ferrari driver was seemingly heard on a recent Instagram clip that also featured Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner!
Cover photo: Collage: Blanca CRUZ / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian