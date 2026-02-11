Kim Kardashian seemingly soft launches Lewis Hamilton romance on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Has Lewis Hamilton already gotten Kim Kardashian 's sisters' approval amid their rumored romance ?

Fans questioned if Lewis Hamilton's (l.) voice was heard in Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram video. © Collage: IMAGO / DeFodi Images & Bestimage

The 45-year-old and her siblings, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, hopped on the Titanic challenge and documented their efforts via Instagram.

The hilarious clip featured Kim attempting the move – several times – with the help of the Good American mogul.

Kylie also partook in the latest trend, which ended with the sisters laughing on the floor.

Yet, Kim's followers picked up on another person's laughter, which they surmised belonged to the Formula One driver!

While Lewis wasn't seen in the video, one follower questioned under the post, "am I the only one who can hear lewis' laugh?"

Another fan wrote, "Lewis we hear you."

The SKIMS owner and the British star were spotted at Super Bowl LX together over the weekend after firstsparking dating rumors earlier this month.