Kim Kardashian brushes off PETA outrage with new snap of controversial puppies

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian seems to have learned nothing from the controversy: last Christmas, the reality star gave her children four Pomeranian puppies and soon came under heated criticism – especially by the PETA founder. Now, Kim has once again shared snapshots of her four-legged friends.

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian (45) shared a series of pictures of her latest four family members. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

At the start of the year, the 45-year-old celebrity wanted to make her children North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (6) very happy, and she proudly presented her new family members in an Instagram story.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," Ingrid Newkirk, PETA founder, told People.

But apparently, the A-lister wasn't fazed by the criticism.

On Friday, Kim shared another photo of her four furry friends on Instagram and wrote "welcome to the fam."

In several dog posts that Kim has already deleted, her children, in particular, came under fire, with Chicago and Psalm allegedly chasing one of the small dogs, the news portal reported.

Also, for her company SKIMS, she used one of the Pomeranians for a photo session, sparking major concern among animal lovers.