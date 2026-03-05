Kim Kardashian transforms into a showgirl on the set of new Netflix movie

Los Angeles, California - Her name was Kim Kardashian , and she was just spotted embracing her inner showgirl on the set of The Fifth Wheel!

Kim Kardashian was recently seen filming her upcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel with Will Ferrell. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 45-year-old was captured alongside her co-star Will Ferrell in a Las Vegas showgirl getup in viral images from the upcoming Netflix movie.

Kim's look featured a red-and-black bejeweled bodysuit, a matching feather headpiece and cape, red gloves, and black pumps.

Meanwhile, the Elf star looked unrecognizable in a long blonde wig and beard while filming outside a venue on a sidewalk with the multi-hyphenate.

The female-driven comedy doesn't have a release date just yet, but it is expected to hit the streaming app late 2026 or early 2027.

The film's official tagline on IMDb reads, "A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas.

"When a hot outsider crashes the weekend, they're forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships."