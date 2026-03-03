Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton both share snaps from their romantic vacay

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sent those dating rumors into overdrive with another subtle tribute to each other on social media!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and Lewis Hamilton shared some of the sights from their recent getaway in their new Instagram stories. © Collage: Bertrand GUAY & Blanca CRUZ / AFP, Screenshot/Instagram/@lewishamilton

After the alleged lovebirds were photographed on a romantic getaway to Arizona over the weekend, both stars took to their Instagram accounts to share a peek at the beautiful sights they visited.

Neither of them posted any photos with each other, instead sticking to shots of the stunning natural landscape.

The posts are just the latest hint about the blossoming relationship between Kim and Lewis, who first sparked dating rumors by sitting together at Super Bowl LX last month.

The 45-year-old reality star, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, hasn't commented on the speculation, but she did seem to soft-launch her newest romance with a recent social media video that appeared to feature Lewis' voice in the background!

As for the F1 driver, Lewis shut down questions about his love life, as he prefers to keep it out of the limelight.