Kim Kardashian clashes with "jealous" sister Kendall Jenner over Lewis Hamilton romance

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is allegedly pushing back against relationship advice from her younger sister Kendall Jenner regarding her romance with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian (r.) has dismissed relationship advice from her sister Kendall Jenner (l.) about Lewis Hamilton, accusing the supermodel of being "jealous" of her new romance. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to an inside source, Kendall has urged Kim to take things slow with the racing champion, citing the model's long friendship and insider knowledge about him.

However, the well-intentioned warning reportedly backfired, per Star Magazine.

The SKIMS founder accused Kendall of being "jealous" and made it clear she doesn't need guidance from her often single younger sister.

Sources say Kim feels insulted that the supermodel would question her ability to handle the relationship.

Both sisters recently hung out with Lewis in a VIP box at the Super Bowl and watched Kendall's ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny perform at halftime.

Kim and Lewis have known each other since at least 2014, and romance rumors surfaced after they attended a New Year's Eve party together in Aspen. They've since enjoyed getaways to England and France, per The US Sun.

Kim has also introduced her four children to Lewis, and insiders report that the kids like him!