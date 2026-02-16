Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is set to launch new fashion line!

Los Angeles, California - North West aka Miss Westie has reportedly stepped into the fashion world with the help of her mom, Kim Kardashian !

North West (r) is launching her first fashion line, NOR11, with the help of her mom, Kim Kardashian. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & northwest

According to The Sun, the 45-year-old mogul has has submitted applications to trademark the 12-year-old's upcoming brand, NOR11.

The name seems to be a clever play on the first three letters of North's moniker and the number "11," which is reportedly the age she came up with the concept.

Kim has apparently made three filings for the line, with one covering clothing and accessories, while the second application targets watches and jewelry.

The Kardashians star's third submission was for a variety of bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

Kim reportedly made the applications through company named KimYe's Kids Inc. – an entity listing for which the All's Fair actor is the registered officiant.