Fans criticize Kim Kardashian over North West's finger piercing

Kim Kardashian has come under fire after North West's (l.) dermal piercing was spotted by fans. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 44-year-old fashion mogul and her 12-year-old mini-me's Rome getaway is still causing a stir after fans spotted North's dermal piercing on her middle finger.

The bold jewelry was part of the teen's controversial fit that included a black corset, knee-high boots, and neon-blue hair.

Under a subreddit post, fans have been debating North's piercing, with many condemning Kim for allowing her daughter to get one.

One user wrote, "She's literally 12 oml this poor girl," while another fan posted, "it's infected too."

Kim, who shares North with Kanye West, already came under fire for the TikToker's mature look. Is The Kardashian star allowing North to grow up a little too fast?

Most recently, Kim's surprise appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 livestream also raised eyebrows when she gave her surprising take on homework.