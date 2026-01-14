North West slams haters with wild new piercing and diss track!

Kim and Kanye's daughter is sticking it to her haters! North West debuted her newest dermal piercing while dropping a diss track aimed at her critics.

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West has continued her controversial style in spite of her critics.

North West debuted her second dermal piercing after fans criticized her style.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@northwest

North clearly isn't paying her haters any mind!

The 12-year-old flaunted her latest piercings on Tuesday via her Instagram story as her collection of body modifications grows.

The image showed North flashing a dermal piercing on her index finger while she rocked a neon blue wig, a black Balenciaga t-shirt, and a matching pleated skirt.

She also wore the pricey, spiked diamond pendant she received as a Christmas gift from her mom.

The tween further taunted her critics with a snippet of what appears to be a new song that was labeled, "Piercing on my hand hardstyle outro."

North's bold looks have sparked intense debates among fans, with many criticizing Kim for defending her oldest daughter's mature taste.

The Kardashians star previously told Complex that it's "really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."

And it would seem that North isn't done getting more piercings, per her diss track!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@northwest

