KISS co-founder and guitar legend Ace Frehley passes away

Morristown, New Jersey - Ace Frehley, the co-founder and original lead guitarist of legendary glam rockers KISS, has died at the age of 74, his family said.

The guitar wizard died at home, surrounded by family, following a recent fall, a representative told AFP.

A statement from Frehley's family said they were "devastated and heartbroken" by their loss.

"In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the family said.

"Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

In 1973, Frehley was a founding member of KISS, alongside bass guitarist Gene Simmons, lead singer Paul Stanley and drummer Peter Criss.

The band posted to social media Thursday night, calling Frehley "an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier."

Simmons said on his X account: "No one can touch Ace's legacy. I know he loved the fans."

"Sadder still, Ace didn't live long enough to be honored at" the 48th Kennedy Center Honors event in December, he added.

Even at a time of outrageous costumes, KISS stood out from the crowd, with full-face Kabuki-style makeup, wild hair and impossibly high platform shoes.

Their distinctive look played into the success of a group whose hits included I Was Made for Lovin' You, God of Thunder, and Strutter.

Performances were often theatrical events, involving pyrotechnics and smoke bombs.

Frehley left the band in 1982 amid substance misuse and as creative differences surfaced.