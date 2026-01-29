LeBron James reignites retirement rumors after tearing up at Lakers game

The tears had barely dried on LeBron James' Lakers uniform before the debate began anew. Is the NBA's reigning monarch ready to give up his throne?

Los Angeles, California - The tears had barely dried on LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers uniform before the debate began anew. Is the NBA's reigning monarch – "King James" – ready to give up his throne?

LeBron James' emotional reaction to his tribute in Cleveland has reignited talk that "King James" may be playing his final season. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire The 41-year-old superstar was overcome with emotion on Wednesday during the Lakers' road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in what might well turn out to James' final appearance in his hometown. James buried his face in his jersey as he attempted to keep his feelings in check while the Cavaliers played a video tribute to their prodigal hero during a first quarter break. Harry Styles Harry Styles faces fan fury over eye-popping prices for concert tickets The moment reignited speculation that one of the most glittering careers in sporting history may be nearing its end. Spanning three decades, James' dazzling résumé includes four NBA championships, a slew of records, and a place atop the league's all-time scoring list – a milestone many believe may never be surpassed. For now, though, James is giving nothing away, declining to offer any hint as to when – or how – he might bring the curtain down. "I don't know what the future holds," James told reporters when asked about possible retirement following the Lakers' 129-99 drubbing by his former club. James acknowledged, though, that while he has not made a decision about his future, Wednesday's game could possibly have been his final appearance in Cleveland.

Farewell tour?

LeBron James has not yet made any decisions about his future in the NBA. © Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "I haven't made a decision on the future but it very well could be," James said. Yet James, who is currently averaging an impressive 22 points per game in what is his record-breaking 23rd season in the league, balked at the idea that the closing months of the campaign may amount to a "farewell tour." "I have not even thought to the point of a farewell tour or whatever the case may be, because I haven't had that conversation with myself and my family on, when is it over?" James said. "That will come after that." Elon Musk SpaceX eyes $1.5 trillion public listing timed to Elon Musk's birthday Before the current season got underway, James had declared himself energized by the prospect of playing alongside Luka Doncic, the 26-year-old Slovenian superstar the Lakers acquired last year in a blockbuster trade. "The motivation to play alongside him every night, that's super motivating," James said. Doncic's arrival clearly signaled that the Lakers no longer see James as the central pillar of their long-term team-building. James will be a free agent at the end of the season and if he extends his stay in Los Angeles, is likely to be asked to take a pay cut, NBA analysts believe. Alternatively, James might seek to crown his career elsewhere – with a possible third stint in Cleveland, or even a long-rumored partnership alongside his close friend and USA team-mate Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors.

"Big decisions" ahead for King James

LeBron James has been able to play with his eldest son Bronny (l.) on the Los Angeles Lakers. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP "LeBron has two big decisions to make when the season is over, whenever that is for the Lakers," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "One is, is he gonna play another season? And he's made it very clear, he doesn't seem to know, and I believe that. "The second thing is, if he's gonna play another season, how much money is he willing to play for, because the Lakers almost certainly are going to ask him to take a pay cut, potentially a significant one." NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, believes there is every possibility James may choose to extend his career, at least for one more season. "I don't think he knows," O'Neal said. "But I think it's fair to say three more years from now, no. Two more years, maybe. But one more year – definitely." O'Neal said when James does finally decide to call time on his reign, there will be little ambiguity. "LeBron's very calculated at, you know, things he does," O'Neal said. "So the whole world will know when it's his last year because him and his team, they probably want the farewell LeBron tour," he explained. O'Neal's fellow analyst on ESPN's Inside the NBA, Kenny Smith, said the fact that James is continuing to perform at the highest level – and is also playing with eldest son Bronny – will persuade him to extend. "I just don't think his retirement is imminent here," Smith said. "Only because, you know, he's super productive still at this stage in his career. And he's getting an opportunity to play with his son. That's a unique situation," Smith said.