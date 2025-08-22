Lil Nas X arrested after nearly naked nighttime stroll in LA

Los Angeles, California - A nearly naked Lil Nas X was picked up by police Thursday after being found wandering through Los Angeles in just his underwear and a pair of white cowboy boots.

Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Video posted on TMZ appeared to show the Old Town Road artist almost in the buff as he strutted down the major thoroughfare in the city.

The rapper repeatedly addressed the passerby taking the video, urging them: "Don't be late to the party tonight."

It was not clear which party he was referring to or where he was headed, as he walked along the center median of the near-empty street.

At one point he asked the person filming – who was apparently sitting in a car – to hand over the phone so he can throw it away.

"I wanna throw it far away so you never see it again. I don't like phones."

"Didn't I tell you to put the phone down? Uh-oh, somebody's gonna have to pay for that," he said as he theatrically wagged his finger.