Insiders dish on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Super Bowl split: "She deserved better"

Los Angeles, California - More details on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' reported split have been revealed – what went wrong?

Cardi B reportedly split from Stefon Diggs (l.) a few days before his defeat at the 2026 Super Bowl. © Collage: Thearon W. Henderson & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Us Weekly, the 33-year-old rapper broke up with the New England Patriots wide receiver "a few days" before Super Bowl LX.

An insider dished that Cardi and Stefon "are always so up and down.

"This isn't the first time they have broken up."

Rumors of the couple's split, who share a four-month-old son, began after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

But the source insists that the Bodak Yellow artist is "single and putting herself out there again," noting that she "feels free."

The tipster further claimed that the NFL star "betrayed her so many times."

"Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better," the source added.