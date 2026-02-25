Insiders dish on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Super Bowl split: "She deserved better"
Los Angeles, California - More details on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' reported split have been revealed – what went wrong?
Per Us Weekly, the 33-year-old rapper broke up with the New England Patriots wide receiver "a few days" before Super Bowl LX.
An insider dished that Cardi and Stefon "are always so up and down.
"This isn't the first time they have broken up."
Rumors of the couple's split, who share a four-month-old son, began after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.
But the source insists that the Bodak Yellow artist is "single and putting herself out there again," noting that she "feels free."
The tipster further claimed that the NFL star "betrayed her so many times."
"Her friends have been trying to show her that he is not right for her and that she deserved better," the source added.
Will Cardi and Stefon reconcile?
Cardi and Stefon began dating in 2024 – a few months after the Grammy-winner filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset.
Though Cardi didn't outright confirm her recent split, she did allude to it at the Los Angeles stop for her Little Miss Drama tour earlier this month.
The WAP hitmaker dissed fellow rapper BIA, while also appearing to throw some shade at Stefon.
"Just 'cause I ain't f**kin' with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy," she said.
The source further shared that Cardi is "really focused on her music right now and realized she doesn't want to be worried about him while she's on tour."
Meanwhile, Stefon recently pleaded not guilty to assault charges he's facing after allegedly attacking his former personal chef.
