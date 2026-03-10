Margot Robbie shocks fans with new look after Wuthering Heights press tour

Paris, France - Barbie star Margot Robbie had fans doing a double-take as she attended Paris Fashion Week with a brand-new hairstyle.

Margot Robbie debuted a short new 'do at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. © Collage: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP & IMAGO / AAP

The long locks are a thing of the past!

Instead, the 35-year-old actor turned heads with a striking short haircut at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show on Monday.

Margot posed for the photographers in Paris in a casual, low-key outfit as she debuted a half-length, wavy bob cut, including messy fringed bangs.

The blonde beauty only stayed true to her hair color, as natural, golden highlights made her new look perfect.

Margot combined her modern long bob with a simple outfit – casual jeans and a light, sheer top rounded off the Australian's ensemble without stealing the show from her new hair.

The Birds of Prey star's sensational appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes on the heels of her press tour for the new film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which was released on Valentine's Day.