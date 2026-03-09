Hailey Bieber spills her fitness secrets in rare workout clip

By Isabel Klemt

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber, model and the wife of singer Justin Bieber, has given her fans some rare insight into how she maintains her fitness.

Hailey Bieber showed fans how she tones her figure in a new Instagram story.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

On Saturday, the 29-year-old shared a short clip on her Instagram story that showed her training with well-known celebrity fitness trainer Kirsty Godso.

In the video, Hailey can be seen wearing a light gray sports bra and comfortable yoga pants.

She performs hip lifts with a dumbbell – a targeted exercise for the stomach and glutes – while supporting herself in the air between two benches.

Above the clip, Hailey wrote that she was in the middle of a "Saturday a** kick."

With impressive body tension, she shows that consistent training and a well-thought-out fitness program are behind her slim figure.

Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has been modeling since 2014. She has since gone on to create her own skincare line called Rhode, which was sold last year for an eye-popping $1 billion.

Her commitment to health and fitness is extra impressive – on top of her busy career, Hailey is also mom to a one-year-old boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

