Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's steamy Wuthering Heights swoons the box office!

Los Angeles, California - Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell's steamy adaptation of the classic Emily Bronte novel, charmed moviegoers in North America over the four-day holiday weekend, raking in $40 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Wuthering Heights stars Jacob Elordi (l.) and Margot Robbie in its leading roles. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff, features original songs from Charli XCX, and has especially connected with women over the Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day holiday, experts said.

"This is an outstanding opening for a romance film. The weekend figure is four times the average for the genre," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"The classic material, good-looking actors, and steamy treatment are connecting."

Debuting in second place at $32 million in the US was Sony's family-friendly animated flick GOAT, produced by NBA Superstar Stephen Curry, about an under-sized goat who wants to join a basketball-like "roarball" team.

Curry is part of the voice cast, which also includes Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour (Stranger Things), Gabrielle Union, and country star Jelly Roll.

"This is an excellent opening for a family animation picture, at well above average levels for a single-episode film," Gross said, noting positive reviews.