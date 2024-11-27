Marilyn Manson agrees to pay up after dropping lawsuit against ex Evan Rachel Wood

Los Angeles, California - Marilyn Manson has dropped his defamation lawsuit against his former partner, Evan Rachel Wood, and has agreed to pay the Westworld lead actor around $327,000 to cover her legal fees, court documents revealed.

Wood's legal team stated that Manson's attempt to "silence and intimidate" her had ultimately failed, according to Rolling Stone.

Manson's lawyer wrote in a statement that his client was glad to drop the lawsuit to close this chapter of his life.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles in 2022, accusing Wood and her friend Illma Gore of falsely portraying him as a rapist and abuser and encouraging other women to make similar claims.

He alleged that these actions damaged his career and sought unspecified damages. However, a judge dismissed most of the lawsuit last year. Manson subsequently filed an appeal.

In 2021, Wood accused Manson of psychologically and sexually abusing her during their relationship in an Instagram post, an allegation he denied.

Since then, multiple women have come forward with similar accusations, leading to various lawsuits against Manson. Some of these cases have been settled, while others remain ongoing.