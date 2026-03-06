Megan Fox returns to Instagram with series of steamy snaps – and MGK approves!
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has shown proof of life with risqué new images that she dropped on Instagram!
The 39-year-old broke her IG hiatus with provocative new photos and a telling caption on Tuesday.
Megan's post featured her lying on the floor in nothing but a black shirt and matching thong.
More pics showed Megan sporting knee-high black stockings and matching platform heels as she ended the photo dump with a boomerang clip from the shoot.
She captioned the post, "Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," while she further teased her return on her Story by writing over one of her snaps, "I'm alive, new pics just dropped."
The Subservience star's photos got over four million likes, and her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, cheekily wrote "stoked i have your phone number," in the comments section!
The exes, who share 11-month-old daughter Saga Blade Fox-Baker, split shortly after announcing Megan's pregnancy in late 2024.
An insider previously claimed to People that Megan and MGK "haven't been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done."
But could the rapper's flirty comment mean the two are ready to reignite their twin flames? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox & IMAGO / Anadolu Agency