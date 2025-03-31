Megan Fox welcomes baby with ex-partner Machine Gun Kelly – and we finally got a gender reveal!

Los Angeles, California - Oh, baby! Megan Fox gave birth to a sweet baby girl with her ex Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday.

"she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed... 3/27/25," the musician wrote in an Instagram post celebrating his new little one.

The singer, who is estranged from his baby mama after a calamitous split, also posted about the birth on his Instagram Stories.

"we composed the score of the birth. born into 432 HZ what an epic journey praise god," he wrote, captioning collaborators including Travis Barker of blink-182 fame.

Megan hasn't posted about the birth yet, but she might do so soon.

After wiping her entire Instagram page in May 2024, she came back in November to announce the pregnancy on the otherwise empty social media account.