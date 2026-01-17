Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially "done" with their romance?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox is entering a new chapter of her life, and it no longer includes a romantic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, according to a source close to the former couple.

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly's romantic relationship is reportedly "done," according to an inside source. © Collage: GONZALO MARROQUIN & ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Megan and MGK may still be connected, but insiders say their romance is officially over.

A source spilled to People that the two "haven't been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done."

While the pair have been spotted together in recent months, the insider emphasized that their relationship has shifted entirely.

"Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting," the source added, noting that the Transformers actor is focused on her older children and her new baby with MGK, Saga Blade.

As for Megan's love life, things are pretty quiet – but not closed off.

"There's nothing serious romantically" right now, the insider shared, adding that she isn't actively seeking anything.

However, if a relationship were to develop naturally and feel right, she'd be open to it.