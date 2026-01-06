Megan Fox and MGK's relationship status revealed after recent reunions

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have left fans wondering a reunion if happening, but sources say they're still living separately.

These two are making co-parenting work in style!

In recent months, the pair has been spotted out with their daughter Saga Blade Fox-Barker, fueling rumors they might be back together.

But insiders told TMZ on Tuesday that the Transformers actor and MGK remain broken up.

Megan reportedly has full custody of Saga, who was born in March, and the Cliché rapper only sees or talks to his former fiancée when spending time with their daughter.

Since their split months before Saga's birth, they've been photographed enjoying family-friendly outings around LA, including to the zoo and the Getty Center.

They even took a recent trip to Costa Rica with their daughter.

While the public sightings led many fans to think they'd reunited as a couple, sources insist their time together is strictly about co-parenting.