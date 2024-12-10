Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly call it quits after pregnancy news!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are over... again.

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly have called it quits on their romance just a month after announcing that they're expecting their first baby together. © Collage: Romain Maurice & Alberto Tamargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The parents-to-be have called it quits on their turbulent romance just one month after announcing that they're expecting their first baby together.

According to a Tuesday report from TMZ, Megan and MGK split over Thanksgiving while on a trip to Vail.

The Transformers star allegedly found "upsetting" content on his phone, which led her to push for him to leave the trip early, and he agreed to do so.

This is said to be the last time the two have seen each other.

The self-proclaimed "twin flames," who first began dating in 2020, are no strangers to breaking up.

After announcing their engagement in 2022, Megan stirred up serious split chatter by wiping all of her social media photos with MGK and sharing cryptic messages about "dishonesty."

In early 2024, the Jennifer's Body actor confirmed that she had ended her engagement to the rapper, but the current status of their relationship remained unclear.

The couple then enjoyed several loved-up appearances before Megan revealed she was pregnant with their first baby.