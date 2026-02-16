Megan Thee Stallion celebrates birthday with teasing look at her next album!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion rang in her 31st birthday in true hot gal style with a sneak peak at her next album !

Megan Thee Stallion teased her Act III album to celebrate her 31st birthday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

The Houston hottie brought in her trip-around-the-sun with her bae, Klay Thompson, and a look at her upcoming Act III project.

In her first Instagram post – AKA – "pre Megan Day," Meg modeled a white Diesel Denim swimsuit that featured a strapless top as she held a bouquet of roses.

The photo dump also included a shot of the Dallas Mavericks player enjoying their tropical location.

Her follow-up post featured the HISS hitmaker donning a neon-blue wig and a cut-out, black one-piece set.

Meg teased in the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Drop some blue hearts if you ready for ACT III hotties."

The Grammy winner hasn't announced the release date for the third installment, but she has already dropped the tracks Lover Girl and Whatever from the project and hinted at its completion.