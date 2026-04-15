Megan Thee Stallion releases Hottie swimsuits for girls, men – and dogs!

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion wants this summer to be hotter than ever, and her released her new swimwear collection can even help dogs achieve that sizzling look!

Megan Thee Stallion has launched swimwear for everyone – including dogs! © Collage: Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer

The H-town hottie has expanded her swimwear line with print-inspired bathing attire for "Hot Girls," "Hot Boys," and even "Hot Dogs."

The Hiss rapper's beloved "son," French Bulldog Foe Thee Stallion, even appears in the ad clip she posted to Instagram to celebrate the April 14 release. The handsome hounds rocks a pink suit that pairs well with Meg's stripy orange, red, and white bikini.

"I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe," Megan said in a statement.

"Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks."

Meg designed the 2026 swimwear collection, which includes 20 pieces for women that come in red, orange, pink, white, blue, and green. The rapper prides herself on affordability, with women's bathing suits and cover-ups ranging from $18 to $32.

Men's options will set you back $20, while the Hot Dog line comes in as low as $9.97.