Moon Bin, of K-Pop group Astro, has died

Beloved K-pop star Moon Bin has tragically passed away at 25 years old. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/moon_ko_ng

Yonhap News TV, citing an unnamed police source, said the singer and actor died by suicide. Moon’s manager alerted the police after finding him unconscious, the Korean-language outlet reported.

Moon’s agency, Fantagio Music, confirmed the K-pop star’s death in a statement shared to Twitter, writing, "On April 19, Moon Bin of ASTRO left us suddenly and became a star in the sky. It can’t compare to the grief felt by the loved ones, but fellow ASTRO members and artists and staff of Fantagio are all in enormous grief and sorrow, mourning his loss."

"Although it cannot compare to the grief of the bereaved family that had to part with their beloved son and brother, his fellow artists and the staff here at Fantagio, who have been together with him for a long time, are also deeply mourning the departed amidst tremendous shock and sorrow," the statement continued.

"It pains us even more to have to convey this sudden news to the fans who have given their unsparing love and support to Moon Bin. Because we know all too well just how unparalleled the departed was in his love for his fans, whom he was constantly thinking of, the grief is all the more overwhelming."

The agency added that Moon Bin’s family is requesting a funeral with "family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance" to allow everyone to "respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes." The label also asked the media to refrain from speculative or malicious reports.