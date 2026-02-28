How to watch SAG-AFTRA's 2026 Actor Awards ceremony

Los Angeles, California - The Screen Actors Guild Awards have undergone a rebrand – it's time for the 2026 Actor Awards!

The Actor Awards – previously known as the SAG Awards – will take over Hollywood on Sunday night. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Often considered a noteworthy predictor for the all-important Oscars, the Actor Awards – formerly known as the SAG Awards – honor the best performances across film and TV.

This year, the 32nd iteration of the ceremony will take over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Thankfully, fans at home won't have to miss a moment of the action, as the event will be streamed live.

So how can you tune in? Here's what you need to know in order to watch the 2026 Actor Awards!