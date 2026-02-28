How to watch SAG-AFTRA's 2026 Actor Awards ceremony
Los Angeles, California - The Screen Actors Guild Awards have undergone a rebrand – it's time for the 2026 Actor Awards!
Often considered a noteworthy predictor for the all-important Oscars, the Actor Awards – formerly known as the SAG Awards – honor the best performances across film and TV.
This year, the 32nd iteration of the ceremony will take over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Thankfully, fans at home won't have to miss a moment of the action, as the event will be streamed live.
So how can you tune in? Here's what you need to know in order to watch the 2026 Actor Awards!
Where to stream the 2026 Actor Awards
The Actor Awards will stream exclusively on Netflix.
The action kicks off on Sunday, March 1, at 8 PM ET, but pop culture enthusiasts can also catch a red-carpet preshow beforehand.
The red carpet coverage begins at 7 PM ET, with Summer House alum Paige DeSorbo and Access Hollywood co-anchor Scott Evans set to interview the stars.
As for which celebs fans can expect to see hit the carpet, this year's big nominees include Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone, Michael B. Jordan, and more.
Film icon Harrison Ford is also set to receive a lifetime achievement prize at the ceremony.
See who will take home to the top prizes when the Actor Awards, hosted by Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, air on Sunday!
