Natalie Portman's husband caught cheating in a scandal that's left fans fuming!

Los Angeles, California - Thor star Natalie Portman has been thrust into a scandal following reports that her husband Benjamin Milliepied had an alleged affair!

Say it ain't so! Natalie Portman's hubby Benjamin Milliepied has been accused of cheating on her with a 25-year-old woman. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

According to multiple outlets, the 41-year-old Star Wars alum and her husband are "still together" amid numerous allegations claiming he cheated on her.

Per People, Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old woman was revealed in the French outlet Voici.

An insider dished to the site that the reported liaison was "short-lived" and is now "over," adding that the Oscar-winner and her dancer hubby have been "privately working through their marital struggles despite the allegations."

"He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the source told the outlet.

"Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."