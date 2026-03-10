Timothée Chalamet woos Chinese fans as Oscars race enters final stretch

Beijing, China - Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet answered to "sweet tea" and praised a table tennis champion as he wooed Chinese fans on Tuesday in Beijing, days before the Academy Awards.

Timothée Chalamet wooed fans in China on Tuesday as he continued to promote his film Marty Supreme ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards. © ADEK BERRY / AFP

The 30-year-old actor is in Asia promoting Best Picture hopeful Marty Supreme, in which he plays a 1950s table tennis champion consumed by grand ambitions.

Loosely based on a true story, and benefiting from the Franco-American actor's unique viral campaign, the A24 film directed by Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems) has become an unlikely global hit.

At an indoor red carpet event, Chalamet delighted fans by calling China's table tennis world no. 1 Sun Yingsha "an amazing player" after earlier purchasing a poster of the reigning world champion from a local shop.

The sport – which Chalamet spent several years mastering in preparation for the film – is hugely popular in China.

Dozens of fans squeezed past each other for autographs and selfies with the three-time Best Actor nominee, known affectionally as "tiancha", which means sweet tea.

The Dune and Call Me By Your Name star has a sizable fan base in the country, despite the latter – a gay romance – not receiving a theatrical release as China heavily censors LGBTQ+ content.

The rare visit to China by a prominent American actor comes as Hollywood looks to cash in on the country's box office.