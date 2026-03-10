Kate Middleton beams as royals step out for first family reunion since Andrew's arrest

London, UK - The British royals have been struggling with negative headlines for some time, but Kate Middleton was beaming with joy at the Commonwealth Service – the first major public gathering of the family since the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew.

Kate Middleton was beaming with joy during the service on Monday. © Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire/dpa

On Monday, the royal family appeared more exuberant than ever, despite all the drama surrounding Andrew's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As The Sun reported, the 44-year-old princess was joined by her husband, Prince William, and several other members of the family at the event in the famous Westminster Abbey.

King Charles also seemed visibly delighted to be reunited with his relatives.

However, for the first time in around 40 years, British television did not film the ceremony.

With around 1,800 guests, the service paid tribute to the strength and cohesion of the modern Commonwealth community.

Even though some high-ranking royals attended the service, the family still appeared rather thinned out: since the Andrew scandal, neither his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, nor their two daughters have appeared publicly at such events.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020, also stayed away from the event.