Singer Ellie Goulding drops big baby news: "So much joy"
London, UK - Singer Ellie Goulding is reveling in baby bliss: the Brit has become a mom for the second time!
The 39-year-old announced the sweet news on her Instagram story: "On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her," Goulding wrote alongside a cute photo of her newborn daughter.
The singer and her partner, Beau Minniear, are full of joy about their cute new addition to the family and "totally obsessed" with the little one.
Goulding's older son, Arthur, who comes from her marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling, is also very happy about his little sibling.
The almost five-year-old is "so, so happy to become a big brother to this little angel," the musician added.
Goulding and her ex-husband announced their separation at the beginning of 2024.
She was first spotted with actor Minniear, who is ten years her junior, last summer
Ellie Goulding welcomes baby no. 2
Goulding demonstrated just how serious things are between the couple at the end of last year when she walked the red carpet at the Fashion Awards in London with a bare baby bump and announced her pregnancy.
A good three months later, the couple can already hold their bundle of joy in their arms!
Goulding has not revealed the name of her sweet offspring – at least not yet.
Cover photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP