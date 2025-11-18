Nicki Minaj praises Trump as she backs his claims of religious prosecution in Nigeria

New York, New York - Rap star Nicki Minaj praised Donald Trump 's stand on the persecution of religious minorities on Tuesday, calling for an end to faith-based persecution in Nigeria, which the government there denies.

Rapper Nicki Minaj (r.) backed the Trump administration's stance on the alleged persecution of religious minorities in Nigeria – claims the government there has denied. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Minaj, of Starships and Super Bass fame, spoke out at an event hosted by the US embassy to the United Nations and thanked Trump "for prioritizing this issue and for his leadership."

She has previously posted to her legions of social media followers about the killings of Christians in Nigeria, an issue the Trump administration has made a priority.

Trump was "calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief," Minaj said alongside Washington's ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz.

"In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned. Families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray."

The Trinidadian musician has previously said she has a "deep sense of gratitude" to be able to "freely worship God" in the US and called on others to pray for those unable to pursue their faith freely.

Minaj's appearance alongside Waltz came after she backed a social media post by Trump where he alleged Nigeria's government had failed to stop attacks on Christians.

This issue has recently drawn Trump's attention, with the president accusing Abuja of tolerating the murders of Christians by "Islamist terrorists" – a claim pushed by some US Christian conservatives.

"I want to be clear, protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity," Minaj added.