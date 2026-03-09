James Van Der Beek's nine-year-old daughter shares touching tribute to late dad on his birthday
Los Angeles, California - The sad news broke just under a month ago: James Van Der Beek had died after a battle with cancer. On Sunday, the Dawson's Creek star would have turned 49 – an occasion that his daughter used to share some touching words about her dad.
In a video shared on the Instagram page of her mother, Kimberly Van Der Beek, nine-year-old Emilia sits in the yard and speaks calmly to the camera.
The reason: she wants to give other mourners a few tips on how to deal with such a difficult time.
"So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out," Emilia said.
"If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day."
"I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you, and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you,'" she continues with a sad smile.
Emilia also adds that she knows her father is in a good place now: "He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."
Emilia came up with the idea to honor James Van Der Beek herself
Now, despite the terrible circumstances, she doesn't want to stop believing in miracles.
After all, the Varsity Blues actor has always taught her exactly that: "Miracles can still happen, just later on in life, and they'll keep coming."
In fact, the nine-year-old came up with the idea for this emotional video all by herself.
As her mother, Kimberly, explained, Emilia asked her for the phone, went outside, and recorded the clip on her own.
In her caption, the 44-year-old widow added a tribute of her own: "James... We will celebrate March 8th every day for the rest of our lives."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@vanderjames