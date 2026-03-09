James Van Der Beek's nine-year-old daughter shares touching tribute to late dad on his birthday

Los Angeles, California - The sad news broke just under a month ago: James Van Der Beek had died after a battle with cancer . On Sunday, the Dawson's Creek star would have turned 49 – an occasion that his daughter used to share some touching words about her dad.

James Van Der Beek died on February 11 – he would have turned 49 on Sunday. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a video shared on the Instagram page of her mother, Kimberly Van Der Beek, nine-year-old Emilia sits in the yard and speaks calmly to the camera.

The reason: she wants to give other mourners a few tips on how to deal with such a difficult time.

"So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out," Emilia said.

"If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day."

"I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you, and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you,'" she continues with a sad smile.

Emilia also adds that she knows her father is in a good place now: "He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."