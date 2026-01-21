Oh, baby! Meghan Trainor surprises fans with big family news

Los Angeles, California - Party of five! Pop star Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have become parents for the third time.

Meghan Trainor (r.) has welcomed a new bundle of joy to her family, announcing Tuesday that her first baby girl was born via surrogate over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghantrainor

The 32-year-old singer announced the sweet news via Instagram on Tuesday.

In addition to her two sons, Riley (4) and Barry (2), Meghan has now become the mother of a little girl for the first time: Mikey Moon Trainor was born on Sunday.

Under the post, the All About That Bass artist explained that her daughter was born via surrogate.

"We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible," she said.

"We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."

She also shared that the new big brothers are "so excited" and even got to choose their sister's middle name.

Meghan and Daryl have been married since December 2018, and the No singer has repeatedly emphasized how much she wants to have four children.