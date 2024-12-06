Olivia Dunne unexpectedly wades into Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan drama

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Gymnast Olivia Dunne has somehow found herself in the center of the drama around Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's shock split.

Gymnast Olivia Dunne (c.) has somehow found herself in the center of the drama around Sabrina Carpenter (r.) and Barry Keoghan's shock split. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Leonardo Munoz / AFP

The famous lovebirds have allegedly called it quits after a year of dating, according to reports revealed earlier this week.

While sources close to the ex-couple have maintained the breakup was amicable, rumors that the Saltburn actor was unfaithful to Sabrina have spread like wildfire online.

More specifically, influencer Breckie Hill was reported to be Barry's mystery woman in a number of blind items shared by celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi.

Breckie herself then seemingly confirmed the chatter by reposting a number of TikTok posts about the rumors, per Page Six.

Now, where does Olivia factor into any of this?

Well, the LSU star took to her own TikTok page with a new post seemingly celebrating the backlash against Breckie for flaunting the alleged affair, as Olivia and Breckie have some serious bad blood.

"When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media," Livvy wrote over a clip of herself.

Olivia then confirmed who the shady post was about by replying to a fan who thought she was dissing the Espresso singer, writing, "I love Sabrina... about who homewrecked her relationship."