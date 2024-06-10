Olivia Dunne enlists Travis Kelce's help to score Taylor Swift tickets!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Dunne turned her latest NIL deal into a hilarious skit as she joined forces with Travis Kelce to try her luck at scoring tickets to his girlfriend's sold-out concert series.
In a new video promoting the energy drink brand Accelerator, Livvy teamed up with the NFL star in a bit that's quickly gone viral on TikTok!
"I feel like you're just here for concert tickets," the captions over Travis' lip-sync read.
Olivia sips her drink in reply before asking, "What?"
"who me?!" the former LSU star joked in the caption.
While Taylor Swift was not mentioned by name in the video, fans knew all too well which concert the two were referring to!
"I need to know how you convinced him to do this," one fan commented.
"this was not on my 2024 bingo card!" another joked.
Olivia hasn't been shy about showing her love for the 34-year-old pop star, and she even attended The Eras Tour in May of last year.
Most recently, the Sports Illustrated model used a viral snippet from one of Taylor's newest tracks, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, in a clip reflecting on the early days of her gymnastics career.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy