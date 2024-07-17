Olivia Dunne dominates MLB All-Star red carpet with boyfriend Paul Skenes!

Arlington, Texas - Olivia Dunne recently took to the red carpet in full sparkly fashion with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, at the MLB's 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show.

Former LSU gymnast Olivie Dunne (r.) joined her All-Star boyfriend Paul Skenes on the red carpet. © Collage: Romain Maurice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@ChrisHalicke

These two have never looked more elegant!

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast took to the red carpet alongside her boyfriend ahead of the midsummer classic, per PEOPLE.

"This is so cool," she said. "It's different from any other red carpet I've ever been on."

The 21-year-old athlete donned a nude-colored sparkly bodycon dress with silver heels and minimalistic silver jewelry.

Her Pittsburgh Pirates boo kept the classy vibes going with a light gray suit, black dress shoes, and statement sunglasses.

Olivia noted that this was the first time she'd ever walked on a red carpet with someone and was quite confused about how it would turn out.