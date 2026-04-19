Olivia Rodrigo surprises Coachella crowd with live debut of new single Drop Dead during Addison Rae's set

Indio, California - In a surprise Coachella moment, Olivia Rodrigo joined Addison Rae on stage during Weekend 2 of the festival, delivering the live debut of her brand-new single drop dead on Saturday night.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) surprised everyone by crashing Addison Rae's (l.) Coachella set to make the live debut of drop dead! © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The surprise was teased when Addison stopped mid-set and turned to the audience, asking whether anyone had caught "any new music this week."

Moments later, Olivia appeared from backstage to a roaring crowd.

The pair kicked things off with Addison's hit song Headphones On, swapping verses before coming together on the chorus, per Variety.

Once the song ended, Olivia hyped up the crowd, asking, "Coachella, how much do we love Miss Addison?"

Addison fired back with a cheeky nod to Olivia's latest drop: "Oh my god, I might just drop dead!"

From there, the two moved to the front of the stage together for the live premiere of drop dead, performing it as a full duet.

The song had arrived just that morning, paired with a Petra Collins-directed video featuring the 23-year-old racing through the halls of the Palace of Versailles before shredding on a pink guitar.