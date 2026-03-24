OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky passes away after battle with illness

Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive billionaire who acquired adult content platform OnlyFans and transformed it into a multibillion-dollar empire, has died at 43.

Miami, Florida - Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive billionaire who acquired adult content platform OnlyFans and transformed it into a multibillion-dollar empire, has died of cancer aged 43, the company announced Monday.

Florida-based billionaire and OnlyFansa owner Leonid Radvinsky passed away of cancer at the age of just 43.
Florida-based billionaire and OnlyFansa owner Leonid Radvinsky passed away of cancer at the age of just 43.  © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Florida-based Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur born in Odesa and raised in Chicago, purchased a 75% stake in Fenix International Limited – the London-based parent company of OnlyFans – in 2018, serving as its director and majority shareholder.

Under his ownership the platform surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, growing to some 377 million users and 4.6 million content creators worldwide.

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The company recorded $1.4 billion in net revenue in 2024, taking a 20% commission on most creator earnings, and had been valued at around $5.5 billion in early-stage sale talks earlier this year.

Radvinsky, who held a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University, had a net worth valued at $3.8 billion as of last May, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He had transferred his ownership stake into the LR Fenix Trust in 2024.

Beyond OnlyFans, Radvinsky ran Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 focused on technology investments. He also donated to cancer research, open source projects, and the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.

Cover photo: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

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