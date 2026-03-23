Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's shocking DWI arrest video footage

Los Angeles, California - After Justin Timberlake 's DWI arrest video was released, his wife Jessica Biel has reportedly made it clear how she feels about the whole thing.

Jessica Biel (l) isn't happy that Justin Timberlake's (r) DWI arrest has been released but is still standing by her husband. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jessicabiel

According to People, the 7th Heaven alum is "not happy about the renewed attention" that the police body-cam footage has brought to the 45-year-old's case.

An insider told the site, "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," explaining that Jessica finds the incident "stressful and would prefer to move past it."

"It obviously doesn't portray him in the best light," the source adds.

The video that was released showed Justin being pulled over on June 18 by the Suffolk County Police Department and undergoing field sobriety tests, which he struggled to pass.

At one point in the footage, the Summer Love hitmaker said, "By the way, these are, like, hard tests."