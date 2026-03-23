Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's shocking DWI arrest video footage
Los Angeles, California - After Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video was released, his wife Jessica Biel has reportedly made it clear how she feels about the whole thing.
According to People, the 7th Heaven alum is "not happy about the renewed attention" that the police body-cam footage has brought to the 45-year-old's case.
An insider told the site, "There's a reason they pushed back on the footage being released," explaining that Jessica finds the incident "stressful and would prefer to move past it."
"It obviously doesn't portray him in the best light," the source adds.
The video that was released showed Justin being pulled over on June 18 by the Suffolk County Police Department and undergoing field sobriety tests, which he struggled to pass.
At one point in the footage, the Summer Love hitmaker said, "By the way, these are, like, hard tests."
Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake despite her disappointment
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star, who shares sons Silas and Phineas with the *NSYNC member, is still "supportive" of her husband. Regardless, she is not afraid to "express when she's disappointed in certain decisions."
The insider added, "This was one of those moments."
Justin previously took legal action to block the release of the body-cam footage, but it was still released in March after the pop star settled with the Sag Harbor officials.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/jessicabiel