Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma share big baby news!
Los Angeles, California - Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma are welcoming a new addition to their family! In a new Instagram post, the pair revealed that they're about to become moms for the second time.
Rebel met the 42-year-old fashion designer through mutual friends at the end of 2021, according to People.
The two got to know each other through phone calls and meetings, and in June 2022, the 45-year-old Australian actor publicly revealed their romance.
They welcomed their first daughter, Royce, via surrogacy that same year, and the ladies went on to tie the knot in 2024.
Their Instagram announcement chronicled their journey from dates in Disneyland to welcoming Royce to gearing up for their next baby.
Ramona will carry their bundle of joy this time around, and she gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump in the sweet post.
"The happiest news in our family," the proud mamas wrote. "It will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way."
Rebel Wilson was pressured into coming out of the closet
Rebel and Ramona's romance came with some bumps in the road, as the Senior Year star's decision to come out wasn't voluntary.
As Glamour reported, Rebel was essentially outed by a journalist with the Sydney Morning Herald, who gave her an ultimatum to come out after catching her out with Ramona.
In her coming out post, Rebel gushed, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ramonaagruma & @rebelwilson