Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma share big baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma are welcoming a new addition to their family! In a new Instagram post, the pair revealed that they're about to become moms for the second time.

Rebel met the 42-year-old fashion designer through mutual friends at the end of 2021, according to People.

The two got to know each other through phone calls and meetings, and in June 2022, the 45-year-old Australian actor publicly revealed their romance.

They welcomed their first daughter, Royce, via surrogacy that same year, and the ladies went on to tie the knot in 2024.

Their Instagram announcement chronicled their journey from dates in Disneyland to welcoming Royce to gearing up for their next baby.

Ramona will carry their bundle of joy this time around, and she gave fans a peek at her growing baby bump in the sweet post.

"The happiest news in our family," the proud mamas wrote. "It will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way."