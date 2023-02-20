Rebel Wilson and her Disney Princess announce a fairy tale engagement!

Anaheim, California - They said yes! Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma, are officially engaged!

Given the fairy tale vibes the happy couple give off, a romantic proposal at Disneyland in Anaheim hit exactly the right note.

Rebel shared the big news in an Instagram post, writing "We said YES!" The 42-year-old thanked the theme park team for "pulling off this magical surprise" and shared some super cute pics.

The first shows the couple kissing while Ramona shows off her sparkling engagement ring. The cuties are in matching white and pink striped sweaters with a black heart outline on the front. In the second sweet snap, the pair are on their knees in front of Disney's Sleeping Beauty castle as pink petals rain down.

The Disney proposal is pitch perfect for the actor, especially because she made her relationship with Ramona Instagram official back in June 2022, gushing: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Rumors about their engagement had been floating around for months, but they've only now been confirmed.