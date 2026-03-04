Zendaya's mom shares cryptic response to Tom Holland wedding talk!

Los Angeles, California - After fans were sent into a frenzy over the news of Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret wedding, the Euphoria star's mom has seemingly cast doubt on the claims!

Zendaya's mom Claire Stoermer (l.) shared a cryptic reaction to the recent news of her daughter's wedding to Tom Holland. © Collage: Earl Gibson III / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos

The gossip all began when Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed over the weekend that the lovebirds had already tied the knot, and fans "missed it."

But on Monday, the 29-year-old actor's mom dropped a cryptic reaction to Law's viral quote!

"The laugh..." Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, wrote over a clip of the 47-year-old's interview, per People.

In the interview with Access Hollywood, Law gave a telling laugh after saying, "The wedding's already happened. You missed it."

"Is that true?" the reporter then asked him, to which he said, "It's very true."

So far, there's been no other confirmation of the alleged nuptials – though Zendaya did make headlines last month for rocking a new gold ring that looked quite like a wedding band!

Despite their A-list status, Tom and Zendaya have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, so it wouldn't be too hard to believe that they managed to get hitched in secret!