Rihanna goes viral with reaction to bodyguard letting the door slam in her face!

New York, New York - Rihanna involuntarily found herself in the spotlight on Friday – and her bodyguard was to blame!

Rihanna was once again a topic of conversation last week – but not intentionally! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@BuzzingPop

Video footage of the mishap emerged last week on X. As the musician was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, she was hit by the wings of a large swinging door.

While her security guard was already looking at the paparazzi after leaving the building, he completely forgot about Rihanna, who was still behind him!

For a brief moment, the 37-year-old celebrity's bodyguard did hold the door open for her – but apparently RiRi was too slow.

So, Rihanna jammed herself through the front door of the hotel to get out.

Despite the awkward moment, the Diamonds artist brushed off the incident with a bit of humor.

"Such a gentleman you are," she joked.

The clip has racked up millions of views on social media, with one X user joking in reply, "Someone is getting fired."