Rihanna accidentally flashes her naked bottom to paparazzi at A$AP Rocky's fashion show!

New York, New York - S.O.S.! Rihanna unintentionally flashed her derrière while attending A$AP Rocky's AWGE show.

Rihanna had a brief wardrobe malfunction at this year's New York Fashion Week when she pulled up to support her man, A$AP Rocky. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Fenty mogul certainly made a statement at this year's New York Fashion Week when she pulled up to support her partner's show.

RiRi stunned in a black lace bra and matching sheer footless tights under a black leather coat with a fur trim.

She added a pair of black stiletto heels, silver jewelry, and a slicked-back ponytail to the chic look.

But, when the We Found Love hitmaker walked into the Hall des Lumieres, her jacket accidentally hiked up, briefly exposing her bottom.

RiRi quickly recovered from the moment by adjusting herself and posing in her head-turning 'fit!

The billionaire, who shares three kids with the rapper-entrepreneur, later gushed over her boo's runway event.

RiRi told The New York Post, "I'm always proud of my man. My guy's creative and a genius."