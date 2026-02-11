Rihanna fuels marriage rumors during viral grocery trip!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna sent the rumor mill into overdrive after seemingly rocking a wedding ring during a shopping trip!
The Fenty mogul proved that stars really are just like us when she was spotted grabbing groceries at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles.
RiRi was captured in the produce aisle while sporting a sleeveless dress that featured a high neckline and well-placed cuts on both sides.
She added oversized black shades, matching boots, and a high ponytail to the chic look.
Yet the one accessory fans haven't stopped talking about is the diamond ring the Work artist sported on that finger.
RiRi and her boo A$AP Rocky have been sparking marriage rumors for some time, and the pair have done everything but dispel the chatter.
From coyly calling each other "husband" and "wife," it wouldn't be much of a shock if the pair did secretly get hitched!
The Umbrella singer, who shares sons RZA and Riot Rose and daughter Rocki Irish with Rocky, just showed her love by shouting out her man's new album landing the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage