Rihanna fuels marriage rumors during viral grocery trip!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna sent the rumor mill into overdrive after seemingly rocking a wedding ring during a shopping trip!

Rihanna sparked marriage gossip after being spotted at a local grocery store in Los Angeles. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Fenty mogul proved that stars really are just like us when she was spotted grabbing groceries at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles.

RiRi was captured in the produce aisle while sporting a sleeveless dress that featured a high neckline and well-placed cuts on both sides.

She added oversized black shades, matching boots, and a high ponytail to the chic look.

Yet the one accessory fans haven't stopped talking about is the diamond ring the Work artist sported on that finger.

RiRi and her boo A$AP Rocky have been sparking marriage rumors for some time, and the pair have done everything but dispel the chatter.

From coyly calling each other "husband" and "wife," it wouldn't be much of a shock if the pair did secretly get hitched!