Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline speaks out on her DUI arrest after bombshell memoir claims
Ventura County, California - The latest headlines surrounding Britney Spears are not only worrying fans, but also those close to the singer. Following her DUI arrest, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline has now spoken out.
Although the relationship between the pop icon and the father of her two sons is said to have broken down, Federline extended his support.
"Kevin hopes for the best for Britney and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it or those who are attempting to work with her," the 47-year-old said via his lawyer, according to TMZ.
"The concern is whether this is just a one-off or a one more."
Britney was arrested on Wednesday evening in Ventura County after driving at excessive speed and weaving, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs.
Is Kevin Federline faking concern for Britney Spears?
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and became parents to two sons during their marriage: Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19).
After their divorce in 2007, the ex-couple had a mud-slinging battle that lasted for years regarding the custody of their children, which was ultimately awarded to Federline.
In his bombshell memoir published last year, the dancer accused Brit of snorting cocaine while breastfeeding, among other damning allegations.
Now the father of six has struck a conciliatory note and seems to be showing concern over her well-being. But is this newfound worry all for show? Only he knows for sure.
Britney is now free again, but she will have to stand trial at the beginning of May.
