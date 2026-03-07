Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline speaks out on her DUI arrest after bombshell memoir claims

Ventura County, California - The latest headlines surrounding Britney Spears are not only worrying fans, but also those close to the singer. Following her DUI arrest, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline has now spoken out.

Britney Spears (r) and Kevin Federline (l) have two sons together (archive photo.)

Although the relationship between the pop icon and the father of her two sons is said to have broken down, Federline extended his support.

"Kevin hopes for the best for Britney and if help is necessary, he hopes that she will neither resist it or those who are attempting to work with her," the 47-year-old said via his lawyer, according to TMZ.

"The concern is whether this is just a one-off or a one more."

Britney was arrested on Wednesday evening in Ventura County after driving at excessive speed and weaving, allegedly under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs.