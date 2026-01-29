Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky teases potential run for mayor in 2029

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's boo A$AP Rocky teased that he could make a career pivot into politics!

A$AP Rocky may be eyeing a career in politics, as he shared his thoughts on becoming the next mayor of New York. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Harlem native told Esquire that could "for sure" see himself as the next mayor of New York.

Rocky shared, "I think so, there are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made."

"I think that I would really do well because I'm a guy that's for the people," he added.

The Don't Be Dumb emcee, who beat the charges from his shooting trial last year, even has his potential tagline, "2029 – vote for Mayor Mayers. Vote for Rocky."

Rocky – born Rakim Mayers – mentioned certain issues throughout the Big Apple, including SNAP benefits and increased train fares, that "most politicians come in promising" to fix.

While hinting that politicians "have ulterior motives," he added, "For me, I make a really great living off being myself."